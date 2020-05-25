Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Bear market rally or new bull? Breaking down the market after another winning week

May 25, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) How are we to characterize this stock-market struggle of the past three months and beyond? By the most simplistic definition, it became a bear market when the S&P 500 dropped more than 20% from its high, which it did on the way to a fast 35% decline over five weeks. And will remain a bear market unless and until the index recovers to the February high. After another winning week, the benchmark is 15% from that record.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply