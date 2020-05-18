(CNBC) A piece of J.C. Penney’s proposal to emerge from bankruptcy includes spinning its real estate into a publicly traded real estate investment trust. As part of a plan filed with the bankruptcy court, Penney would reorganize into a new retailer (“JCP”), along with a REIT that would collect rent checks from the retail business. Court documents say as much as a 35% stake in the newly created REIT could be sold to a third-party investor to raise cash, or to provide additional funding for the REIT.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Bankrupted JC Penney plans to spin its properties into separate real estate company
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.