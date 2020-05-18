Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Bankrupted JC Penney plans to spin its properties into separate real estate company

May 18, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A piece of J.C. Penney’s proposal to emerge from bankruptcy includes spinning its real estate into a publicly traded real estate investment trust. As part of a plan filed with the bankruptcy court, Penney would reorganize into a new retailer (“JCP”), along with a REIT that would collect rent checks from the retail business. Court documents say as much as a 35% stake in the newly created REIT could be sold to a third-party investor to raise cash, or to provide additional funding for the REIT.

