(CNBC) Ark Invest, the firm known for its $7,000 price target on the stock of Tesla, has faced some disbelief for selling shares of the electric auto maker. Though Tesla remains the firm’s top holding, Ark has slashed its stake in the company over the last several quarters, which included a more than 17% reduction in ownership as of March 31, according to filings.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Ark Invest CEO: Why we’ve sold Tesla despite our long-term bull case
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.