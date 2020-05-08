Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


April employment report is expected to show more than 20 million lost jobs and depth of pain as US economy shut down

May 8, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) April’s jobs report will be horrific, and with the worst job losses ever, it should provide a critical look into the depths of the crater the economy has fallen into. Economists expect a record 21.5 million jobs were lost last month, sending the unemployment rate sharply higher to 16% from just 4.4%, according to Dow Jones. But economists concede that unemployment rate could be as low as 11% or higher than 20%, because of the way the government collects the data in its survey.

