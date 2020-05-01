(CNBC) Apple isn’t providing June quarter guidance, but executives gave significant insight into how the company is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and the economic fallout in a conference call with analysts. Apple CEO saw an ‘uptick across the board’ in demand for Apple products in late April.Apple predicts that Mac and iPad will benefit from the pandemic as people, workplaces, and schools need computers to work from home.
Apple CEO Tim Cook says company saw an ‘uptick across the board’ in late April thanks to stimulus and work from home
