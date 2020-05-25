Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Apollo closes latest fund on $1.7bn as it expands distressed investing strategy

May 25, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Apollo Global Management has closed on approximately $1.75 billion in commitments for its dislocated credit offering, Apollo Accord Fund III B. Commitments for the fund were raised over approximately 8 weeks, driven by institutional demand for strategies that invest amid the volatility and market conditions seen in the first quarter of 2020.

