(Opalesque) Apollo Global Management has closed on approximately $1.75 billion in commitments for its dislocated credit offering, Apollo Accord Fund III B. Commitments for the fund were raised over approximately 8 weeks, driven by institutional demand for strategies that invest amid the volatility and market conditions seen in the first quarter of 2020.
Apollo closes latest fund on $1.7bn as it expands distressed investing strategy
