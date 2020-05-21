(Opalesque) Alternatives accounted for almost half of all global asset management revenues in 2019, though the sector represents only 16% of assets under management, said a study. Alternatives continued to be among the strongest asset classes in 2019, with AuM growth accelerating to 13%, said the 18th annual report on the global money management industry by Boston Consulting Group. Alternatives accounted for $137 billion, or 46%, of a total $296 billion in revenues last year.
Alternatives to capture 50% of global revenues by 2024
