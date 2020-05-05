(Opalesque) In the week ending May 1st 2020, Preqin said that the Preqin All-Strategies Hedge Fund benchmark generated a loss of 10.38% in Q1 2020, all but erasing the annual gain of 10.97% made in 2019. But given that the S&P 500 Index fell by 20.00% in the first quarter of this year, hedge funds performed better than traditional stock market funds.
80% of hedge funds outperformed global equity market in March
