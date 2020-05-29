(Opalesque) The percentage of asset owners that have adopted sustainable investment practices rose to 80% in 2019 from 70% in 2017, said a survey.According to a new survey by the Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing and Morgan Stanley Investment Management revealed that majority of asset owners actively integrate ESG factors into their investment process and consider sustainable investing a risk mitigation strategy.
