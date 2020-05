(Opalesque) Funding for public pensions in the US in April rebounded significantly from the first quarter of 2020, with an aggregate 5.92% investment return for the month, after Q1’s dismal -10.81% asset performance. April’s market gains led to a $200 billion funding improvement for the Milliman 100 Public Pension Funding Index, enabling public pensions to recover half of their losses from the previous two months.

