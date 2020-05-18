(Opalesque) Funding for public pensions in the US in April rebounded significantly from the first quarter of 2020, with an aggregate 5.92% investment return for the month, after Q1’s dismal -10.81% asset performance. April’s market gains led to a $200 billion funding improvement for the Milliman 100 Public Pension Funding Index, enabling public pensions to recover half of their losses from the previous two months.
100 largest US public plans’ funding rebounds significantly in April
