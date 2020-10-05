(Opalesque) The Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index was up 4.03% in April – registering its best month since May 2009, supported by the robust performance of the underlying global equity market as represented by the MSCI ACWI IMI (Local) which gained 10.47% over the month.Approximately 79.8% of the underlying constituents of the Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index posted positive returns in April, and 10.5% of the fund managers in the database were able to generate double-digit returns over the first four months of 2020.
10.5% of hedge funds with double-digit returns over first four months of 2020
