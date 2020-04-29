(CNBC) The United States now has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the world. You wouldn’t think that was the case looking at the currency market. While the new coronavirus has spread quickly across the U.S. and wreaked havoc in global markets, the U.S. dollar has been viewed as a safe asset to invest in, at one point soaring 4% on the U.S. dollar index — a basket of major currencies, namely the euro, pound, yen, Canadian dollar, Swiss franc and Swedish krona.
Why the US dollar is still considered such a safe currency
