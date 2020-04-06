(Reuters) – Wells Fargo & Co said late Sunday that it will cap its participation in the U.S. government’s small business coronavirus rescue program at $10 billion due to regulatory constraints. The $350 billion loan program, which launched on Friday, will provide low-interest loans to help small businesses cover payroll and other fixed costs such as rent, mortgages and utilities over the next eight weeks.
Wells Fargo caps role in coronavirus rescue program at $10 bln
