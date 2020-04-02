(CNBC) Risk aversion from investors amid the deepening coronavirus crisis continued to plague Wall Street on Wednesday, sending the Dow 4.4% lower.U.S. jobs data will be in focus Thursday, with last week’s initial jobless claims due for publication at 8:30 a.m. ET.The figure is expected to be significant, with economists expecting that between 4 million and 5 million workers filed jobless claims last week.
US Treasury yields sink as investors brace for more harrowing jobs data
