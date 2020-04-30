Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


US stock futures little changed after solid tech earnings, Facebook up more than 10%

April 30, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes were little changed in the overnight session Wednesday evening as both Facebook and Microsoft rallied after each issued better-than-expected revenue projections in their earnings reports. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures ticked up 20 points, but implied an opening gain of around 59 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures also pointed to slight Thursday opening gains.

