(CNBC) Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes were little changed in the overnight session Wednesday evening as both Facebook and Microsoft rallied after each issued better-than-expected revenue projections in their earnings reports. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures ticked up 20 points, but implied an opening gain of around 59 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures also pointed to slight Thursday opening gains.
