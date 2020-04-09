(CNBC) The U.S. needs more “helicopter money” to help its economy recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, said Anthony Scaramucci, a hedge fund investor who briefly served as President Donald Trump’s White House communications chief. He added that his firm’s calculations showed that each adult should get $3,000 and each child $1,500.
US needs more ‘helicopter money’ to cushion coronavirus impact, says Anthony Scaramucci
