(CNBC) UBS reported Tuesday that net profit had risen by 40% in the first quarter of 2020, but warned of additional loan losses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Net profit attributable to shareholders came in at $1.6 billion in the three months to the end of March, up from $1.1 billion in the same quarter of 2019.
