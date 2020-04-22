Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


U.S. taxpayers set to be major investors in the struggling airline industry

April 22, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Marketwatch) The U.S. taxpayer will be a major player in the struggling airline industry, as many carriers are set to receive government aid with conditions as they grapple with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. The aid will help provide a cushion for the industry in the form of payroll support and low-interest loans, as airlines try to wait out the crisis, which is expected to ease up later this year.

