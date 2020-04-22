(Marketwatch) The U.S. taxpayer will be a major player in the struggling airline industry, as many carriers are set to receive government aid with conditions as they grapple with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. The aid will help provide a cushion for the industry in the form of payroll support and low-interest loans, as airlines try to wait out the crisis, which is expected to ease up later this year.
U.S. taxpayers set to be major investors in the struggling airline industry
