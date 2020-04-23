(Opalesque) Total global hedge fund capital fell below $3.0 trillion in 1Q20 for the first time since 3Q 2016, as financial market volatility surged on uncertainty and increased risks driven by the global coronavirus pandemic. Hedge fund capital declined by $366 billion to end the quarter at $2.96 trillion, a steep decline from the prior quarter record of $3.32 trillion, as reported by HFR in the latest release of the HFR Global Hedge Fund Industry Report.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Total global hedge fund capital fell below $3tn in 1Q20 for the first time since 3Q 2016
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.