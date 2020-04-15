(Opalesque) Odyssey Search Partners surveyed 35 human resources managers and talent partners responsible for internal hiring at large (>$5bn in AuM) investment firms based in New York, Boston, Chicago, and San Francisco in the last couple of weeks. The survey shows that operationally these firms are coping better than expected. Unlike many industries, they are continuing to interview with a view to making hires. However, the biggest outstanding concern is the timing and pattern of reintroducing staff back into their offices.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Survey shows investment management firms are coping with the ‘new normal’ working environment
