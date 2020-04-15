(Opalesque) Eaton Partners, a global capital placement agent and fund advisory firm, surveyed 107 top institutional investors in early April. They found that almost two thirds of investors are making no changes at this time to their private market allocations despite dislocations caused by the coronavirus crisis. Some (15%) are even increasing allocations, while 21% are reducing allocations.
Survey finds 64% of institutional investors are not changing private market allocations
