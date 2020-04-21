(Opalesque) Investors have moved on to considering future investment alternatives following the initial shock of seeing their investment portfolios decline sharply over market concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, said a study by Spectrem Group. Investors are also evaluating the performance of their financial advisors during this crisis, said the report titled “Corona Crash: What Advisors Should Be Saying to Investors Now.”
Study shows investors considering alternative investments in current market concerns
