(CNBC) U.S. stock-index futures quickly give up early gains Sunday evening, as oil prices rose following a historic agreement by major producers to curb production, ending a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Investors also remain focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, on the lookout for confirmation that the outbreak may be plateauing as they prepare for the kickoff of a brutal first-quarter earnings season.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Stock-index futures dragged lower while oil gains after historic agreement on output cuts
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.