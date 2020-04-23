(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were lower in the overnight session Wednesday as investors took a breather after the turbulence of the prior three regular sessions. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 108 points, implying an opening slip of about 113 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also pointed to a Thursday opening slip.
Stock futures slip as investors digest oil turbulence, await jobless claims
