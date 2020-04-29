(CNBC) Stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading on Tuesday as investors eyed guidance from the Federal Reserve on the future path of interest rates with a gradual reopening of the economy in sight. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded about 70 points higher, while the S&P 500 futures also rose slightly. The Nasdaq futures rose about 65 points after big tech shares underperfomed in the previous session.
Stock futures rise slightly ahead of Fed decision
