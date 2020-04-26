(CNBC) Stocks futures were higher on Sunday night, as oil prices fell, while investors assessed the possibility of re-opening the global economy after the coronavirus outbreak. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 113 points, implying a Monday opening gain of around 104 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also pointed to a higher Monday open for the two indexes. West Texas Intermediate futures were down 8.09% at $15.57 per barrel.
