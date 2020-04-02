(CNBC) U.S. stock futures rose in overnight trading and pointed to gains at the open on Thursday, as markets try to rebound after kicking off the second quarter in the red. Dow futures rose 267 points, indicating a gain of about 201 points at the open on Thursday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were also set to open modestly higher.
