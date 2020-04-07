(CNBC) Stock futures pointed to a Tuesday opening decline in early morning trade, following a steep rebound in the previous session. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 81 points, pointing to a slip of about 151 points at Tuesday’s open. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures also pointed to lower opens for the two indexes on Tuesday.
Stock futures point to opening losses following Monday’s sharp rebound
