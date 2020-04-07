Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Stock futures point to opening losses following Monday’s sharp rebound

April 7, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures pointed to a Tuesday opening decline in early morning trade, following a steep rebound in the previous session. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 81 points, pointing to a slip of about 151 points at Tuesday’s open. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures also pointed to lower opens for the two indexes on Tuesday.

