(CNBC) U.S. stock futures in early morning trade pointed to slight gains at the open on Wednesday, following recent weakness in markets aggravated by oil’s massive decline. Dow futures rose 18 points, indicating a gain of about 40 at the Wednesday open. Futures for the S&P 500 Nasdaq-100 also pointed to slight opening gains for the two indexes on Wednesday. The West Texas Intermediate contract for June, however, shed earlier gains as it fell 8.38% to $10.60 per barrel.
