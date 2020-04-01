Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Senators push Mnuchin to guarantee oversight of $500 billion coronavirus bailout fund

April 1, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Leading Democratic senators on Tuesday called on Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to ensure proper oversight of a $500 billion fund aimed at helping companies hit by the coronavirus’ economic fallout. The fund, which was established as part of a more than $2 trillion stimulus bill President Donald Trump signed into law last week, became a point of contention for Democrats who worried that earlier versions of the bill gave Mnuchin too much discretion over how the funds are dispersed

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply