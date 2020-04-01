(CNBC) Leading Democratic senators on Tuesday called on Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to ensure proper oversight of a $500 billion fund aimed at helping companies hit by the coronavirus’ economic fallout. The fund, which was established as part of a more than $2 trillion stimulus bill President Donald Trump signed into law last week, became a point of contention for Democrats who worried that earlier versions of the bill gave Mnuchin too much discretion over how the funds are dispersed
Senators push Mnuchin to guarantee oversight of $500 billion coronavirus bailout fund
