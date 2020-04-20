(CNBC) As of Sunday night, Senate Democrats and Republicans were negotiating a deal that would allocate $310 billion more into the Paycheck Protection Program, setting aside $60 billion for rural and minority groups.The remaining $60 billion would go to the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, a separate program offering loans for small businesses.
Senate nears $370 billion deal for coronavirus small business loan programs
