(Opalesque) Since March 20, 2020, S&P Global Ratings has placed 252 U.S. collateralized loan obligation (CLO) tranche ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications, primarily due to the economic downturn associated with COVID-19 and the related social distancing measures that have shuttered business from coast-to-coast, as well as, to a lesser degree, the stress seen in the energy sector due to the rapid decline in oil prices.
Report breaks down COVID-19- and energy-related U.S. CLO CreditWatch negative placements
