(Opalesque) – United States and United Kingdom public pensions’ over- and under-allocations to various asset classes could mean billions of dollars flowing into or out of asset classes in the near future, according to data from eVestment’s new US & UK Public Plan Allocation Report. However, the dramatic change in valuations in public equity and fixed-income asset classes in Q1 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic could upend trends in allocations to private markets and other alternatives, which have risen in favor among public pensions in the past years.

