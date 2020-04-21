(Opalesque) – United States and United Kingdom public pensions’ over- and under-allocations to various asset classes could mean billions of dollars flowing into or out of asset classes in the near future, according to data from eVestment’s new US & UK Public Plan Allocation Report. However, the dramatic change in valuations in public equity and fixed-income asset classes in Q1 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic could upend trends in allocations to private markets and other alternatives, which have risen in favor among public pensions in the past years.
Public Pension Allocations Could Be Upended Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
