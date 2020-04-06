(Opalesque) The number of venture capital (VC) funding announced deals declined by 22.5% during the week ended March 29, 2020, compared to the previous week, said a study. According to GlobalData, the subdued funding activity has been continuing in the last few weeks and could be attributed to the cautious approach of VC investors on the back of volatile market conditions since the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Plunge in Global VC funding activity due to coronavirus outbreak
