(Reuters) – After a calamitous two week plunge in stocks as the coronavirus spread globally, Ricky Sandler called into a midday CNBC show on March 16 with a brash, bullish prediction. “People are totally missing what is happening here. Every new headline, every new hysteria is making people more nervous and it’s actually very, very positive,” he said, recommending that viewers borrow against their mortgages to buy stocks.
Oh brother! Coronavirus calls split family fortunes on Wall Street
