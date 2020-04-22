(Opalesque) The European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA) has today published its latest monthly Investment Fund Industry Fact Sheet, which provides net sales data of UCITS and AIFs for February 2020. Bernard Delbecque, Senior Director for Economics and Research commented: “Despite a turnaround in flows experienced by equity funds, net sales of UCITS and AIFs remained positive in February, as the COVID-19 crisis only broke out at the very end of the month. After a strong start to the year, the industry has entered a challenging environment as markets fell and investors’ confidence started to vanish.”
Net sales of equity funds take a hit as Covid-19 crisis breaks out
