(Opalesque) The fund searches and mandates issued by natural resources investors in Q1 2020 suggest a more cautious approach to the coming year, revealed Preqin in its Quarterly Update on Natural Resources. The majority (53%) of fund searches are for commitments of less than $50mn to the asset class. That said, more investors issued mandates for larger sums of capital in Q1 2020 than in Q1 2019, said the report.

