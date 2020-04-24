(Opalesque) The fund searches and mandates issued by natural resources investors in Q1 2020 suggest a more cautious approach to the coming year, revealed Preqin in its Quarterly Update on Natural Resources. The majority (53%) of fund searches are for commitments of less than $50mn to the asset class. That said, more investors issued mandates for larger sums of capital in Q1 2020 than in Q1 2019, said the report.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Natural resources investors mull exposure to a wider spread of regions in 2020
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.