(Opalesque) Money managers with high leverage and outsized exposure to equity-oriented strategies will come under the most pressure from market impacts caused by the coronavirus pandemic. According to Fitch Ratings, the assets under management (AUM), earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and cash flow leverage of these managers will be hit most
Money managers with high leverage under the most pressure from pandemic
