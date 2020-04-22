(CNBC) Oil prices continued to plummet Wednesday as concerns over limp demand and limited remaining storage capacity lingered. In the afternoon of Asian trading hours, international benchmark Brent crude futures dropped 15.57% to $16.32 per barrel. Meanwhile, the June contract for West Texas Intermediate shed all of its earlier gains as it dropped 6.66% to $10.80 per barrel. The July contract for WTI also declined and was last trading below $19 per barrel.
Meltdown in oil continues as Brent plunges more than 15%
