(Opalesque) (Don Steinbrugge, Agecroft Partners) The massive dislocations in the fixed income markets in March caused huge divergence in performance among hedge fund managers with similar strategies. The first quarter selloff affected most fixed income hedge fund strategies, including structured credit, corporate credit, distressed, high yield, CLOs, convertible bonds and relative value fixed income. This divergence in hedge fund performance will drastically transform many managers’ competitive positioning.
Massive dislocations in the fixed income marketplace creates opportunities for top hedge funds
