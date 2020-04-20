(Opalesque) British hedge fund manager Man Group, which had $117.7 billion in assets at December 31, said that it took in $500 million in new investor money in the first quarter as the novel coronavirus hit global markets. The investment firm said in a press release that its funds under management fell 11.5% to $104.2 billion during the period amid unprecedented volatility in global markets.
Man Group with $500m inflows in Q1, confirms 2019 dividend and share repurchase program
