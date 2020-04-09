(Opalesque) The Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index was down 4.40% in March 2020 (-6% YTD), outperforming the underlying equity market as represented by the MSCI ACWI IMI (Local), which lost 13.99% over the month. Global equities were in free fall throughout the better part of the month, before recouping some of their losses later on. The COVID-19 outbreak continued to worsen across more than a hundred countries.
Long volatility, CTAs and AI hedge funds shine as hedge fund performance dispersion widens to October 2008 level
