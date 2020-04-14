(Marketwatch) Leon Black says market downturn has ‘shown us the benefit’ of Apollo’s strategies…“Clearly the first and foremost thing we do is protect our own portfolio for our investors, but because we have a very strong balance sheet and a lot of dry powder, we also try to be opportunistic,” Leon Black said. Apollo has more than $300 billion in assets under management, including $77 billion of private equity assets as of the fourth quarter of last year.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Leon Black says market downturn has ‘shown us the benefit’ of Apollo’s strategies
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.