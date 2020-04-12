(CNBC) While calming clients and working with them to shore up their investment portfolios, many advisors themselves, as small-business owners, are facing their own unique income and investment challenges. We asked five certified financial planners, who are members of the CNBC Financial Advisor Council, what they’re telling anxious clients.
Here’s what advisors are doing to help clients — and themselves — amid coronavirus volatility
