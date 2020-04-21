(Reuters) – Hedge funds were net purchasers of petroleum futures and options for the third week running last week as managers gambled that the market has already hit its trough. Hedge funds and other money managers purchased the equivalent of 29 million barrels in the six most important petroleum futures and options contracts in the week ending April 14.
Hedge funds sense crude at turning point but not fuels:
