(Marketwatch) A big question to start the week is whether investors have gotten ahead of themselves, after the S&P 500 managed its best weekly gain in 45 years as the Federal Reserve threw more money at the economy. Banks may have something to say about that Tuesday as they kick off earnings season, shedding light on the damage that’s been done so far by the virus.Our call of the day, from a team of Goldman Sachs strategists led by David Kostin, says the worst of the market rout is behind us.

To read this article: