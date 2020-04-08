(CNBC) That’s Goldman Sachs’s chief equity strategist, David Kostin, explaining during a CNBC phone interview on Tuesday that recent enthusiasm for stocks don’t necessarily constitute an all-clear signal for bullish investors seeking a path higher for the pandemic-stricken markets.
Goldman analyst who predicted the coronavirus would kill the bull market says ‘risk to the downside is greater’ despite Dow’s recent rally
