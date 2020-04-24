Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Global VC investment drops from $65.6bn in Q4 2019 to $61bn in Q1 2020, despite five $1bn+ mega deals

April 24, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Global VC investment in Q1 2020 dip quarter-over-quarter with US$61 billion raised, though five $1 billion+ mega-deals propped up total investment value, said a study. According to KPMG, the volume of global VC deals declined 27%, falling from 5,820 deals in Q4’19 to 4,260 in Q1’20. The number of VC deals has not been this low since Q3’13.

