(Opalesque) Global VC investment in Q1 2020 dip quarter-over-quarter with US$61 billion raised, though five $1 billion+ mega-deals propped up total investment value, said a study. According to KPMG, the volume of global VC deals declined 27%, falling from 5,820 deals in Q4’19 to 4,260 in Q1’20. The number of VC deals has not been this low since Q3’13.

