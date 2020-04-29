(Opalesque) The global mergers and acquisition (M&A) deal volume and value started declining with the first quarter (Q1) of 2020 approaching the end, said a study. According to GlobalData the number of announced M&A deals decreased from 2,349 in February 2020 to 1,984 in March 2020, whereas the corresponding deal value also decreased from US$151.2bn to US$129.9bn.
Global M&A activity nosedives towards the end of Q1 2020
