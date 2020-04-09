Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Founder of world’s largest hedge fund doubles down on ‘cash is trash’ argument, warning of debt-fueled inflation

April 9, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) That’s billionaire investor Ray Dalio making the case that U.S. dollars, perhaps, any currency, will prove a losing bet in this new era of COVID-19.
During a question-and-answer session on social-media platform Reddit, with the founder of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates.

